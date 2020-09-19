california wildfires

Smoke From West Coast Fires Could Cause ‘Milky White' Haze in Chicago Area for Several Days

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Saturday will see clear skies in the Chicago area, but smoke from wildfires in the western United States could lead to “milky white” skies in the coming days.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, smoke carried aloft by winds moving directly from west-to-east will begin to arrive in the Chicago area on Sunday, and will likely stick around for the first part of the work week, leading to hazy conditions and the “milky white” skies that the area saw earlier this week.

The sky will likely appear cloudy at times, but in reality the skies will be full of smoke from the fires, which have burned for weeks and have forced tens of thousands of people to flee from their homes.

Local

Chicago White Sox 16 mins ago

White Sox Playoff Updates: Magic Number, Potential Postseason Opponents

Illinois Football 44 mins ago

Big Ten, Illinois Announce 2020 Football Schedule

Fires up and down the West Coast have destroyed neighborhoods and generated so much smoke that places like Seattle, Portland and San Francisco have some of the worst air quality in the world. Sporting events have been canceled and moved as a result of the fires as well.

Dozens of individuals in California and Oregon have perished in the fires, with many more missing as a result of multiple blazes burning in the region.

This article tagged under:

california wildfiresChicago Forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us