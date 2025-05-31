Smoke from Canadian wildfires expected to linger through weekend ahead of warm-up

While Chicago-area residents woke up to long-awaited warmer temperatures, it also came with hazy skies and poor air quality due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

Thick plumes of smoke have led to a state of emergency in the Canadian province of Manitoba, with additional wildfires in North Dakota and Minnesota contributing to the conditions.

The smoke led to an air quality alert being issued for all of Wisconsin, including Kenosha County, as particulate matter levels reached a threshold that is "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

That smoke made its way into the Chicago area on Friday, and is poised to remain visible through the weekend, though the poor air quality that enveloped Wisconsin may not take hold in and around Chicago.

While lingering wildfire smoke is expected to filter sunsets and make for hazy skies throughout the weekend, poor air quality is likely to stay mostly to the west of the Chicago area.

Low humidity in the area this weekend is likely to keep the Chicago area away from air quality levels expected elsewhere in the state, as smoke high in the atmosphere requires humidity to traverse low enough to impact air quality.

Though cooler temperatures are forecasted Saturday, with highs dropping back into the mid 60s, though summer-like conditions are likely to quickly return.

Highs will climb back into the mid 70s on Sunday, with temperatures possibly reaching close to 90 degrees by Tuesday.