Stargazers could be treated to an interesting sight in the sky later this week thanks to two planets and the waning crescent moon, but will area residents be able to see it?

According to EarthSky, the phenomenon will occur as the planets Venus and Saturn rise in the eastern sky on the morning of Thursday, April 25. Those planets will serve as the “eyes” of the smiley face, while the waxing crescent moon will serve as the “smile” in the image.

While some viral social media posts have suggested that the arrangement will be a simple-to-see “smiley face” in the traditional sense, the reality is that everything will be tilted to one side, with Venus higher than Saturn in the sky and the moon at a crooked angle, according to Stellarium.

The question for Chicago-area residents is whether the phenomenon will be visible over the region, and the answer is complicated.

That’s because the moon will be rising in the sky just before sunrise, which could allow early morning sunlight to outshine the sliver of the moon that will be visible over the horizon.

The two “eyes” in the smiley face will be visible, with Venus bigger and brighter over Saturn on the horizon. The planet Mercury could also be visible next to the moon on the eastern horizon, giving residents a chance to see three different planets at the same time.

According to Stellarium, the moon will be visible right around 5 a.m., meaning that residents will have a very limited amount of time to see the “smiley face” before the sun washes it out. According to TimeandDate, sunrise will take place at 5:54 a.m., but nautical twilight will take place at approximately 4:48 a.m.

Residents to the east of the Chicago area could see the phenomenon for a bit longer, as the moon will rise above the horizon a bit earlier in the morning in those locations.

There is also the matter of whether the weather will even allow for the phenomenon to be visible in the first place. The Chicago area could see plenty of cloud cover and showers during the week, though Thursday could be the clearest day of the week, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Another small consolation prize could be available for residents who wake up early to see the “face,” however. The Lyrids meteor shower will be winding down later this week, so stargazers may see a shooting star or two during the overnight hours, as the shower is most visible between midnight and sunrise in the Northern Hemisphere, according to NASA.