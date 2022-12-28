Smash-and-Grab Burglary Spree Hits 8 Southwest Side Businesses in Less Than 2 Hours

A series of smash-and-grab burglaries was reported this week on Chicago’s Southwest Side and in several neighboring suburbs, with the thieves smashing open glass doors and windows and stealing items from inside businesses.

A total of eight of the burglaries occurred within a span of just two hours on Wednesday morning, according to a community alert issued by Chicago police.

In addition to Chicago businesses, establishments in Burbank and Bedford Park were also hit, according to police.

The break-ins were reported:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Dec. 27 at 1:19 a.m., 8500 block of South Pulaski (Scottsdale)

Dec. 28 between 3:33-3:45 a.m., 7600 block of South Cicero (Suburban Burbank)

Dec. 28 at 4:03 a.m., 5000 block of South Pulaski (Archer Heights)

Dec. 28 at 4:03 a.m., 5000 block of South Pulaski

Dec. 28 between 4:30-4:41 a.m., 7600 block of South Cicero

Dec. 28 between 4:30-4:40 a.m., 7600 block of South Cicero

Dec. 28 between 4:30-4:41 a.m., 7600 block of South Cicero

Dec. 28 at 4:40 a.m., 6500 block of South Cicero (Suburban Bedford Park)

Dec. 28 at 5:14 a.m., 8000 block of South Cicero (Suburban Burbank)

At least four different suspects are wanted in the case. They were riding in two separate vehicles, including a dark-colored Honda CRV with license plate K149846 and a gray Dodge Durango, police said.

Anyone with information on the incidents is urged to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.