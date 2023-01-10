Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Veterans Memorial Tollway

A small plane has made an emergency landing in the southbound lanes of the Veterans Memorial Tollway in suburban Bolingbrook Tuesday afternoon.

According to tollway cameras, the plane landed on the right shoulder of the roadway, snarling traffic as emergency crews attend to the plane.

Illinois State Police were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. They report that the plane did not strike any vehicles or fixed objects, and came to rest just off the right shoulder of the roadway.

The pilot was not injured, and according to Bolingbrook fire officials, there are no additional passengers on the plane.

Traffic is currently backed up near Boughton road, with stop-and-go traffic reported through the Boughton Toll Plaza according to Total Traffic.

The flight took off from Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon, but it is unclear what caused the pilot to make an emergency landing.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.