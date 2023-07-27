DeKalb

Small plane crashes with 2 onboard in field near suburban airport: FAA

The single-engine Cessna 177 crashed at around 12:30 p.m. in a field near the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration

A plane with two people on board crashed near an airport in DeKalb Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The single-engine Cessna 177 crashed at around 12:30 p.m. in a field near the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's office said at that time it received "several 911 calls" about a possible plane crash behind a business in Cortland.

Details on injuries weren't immediately released, but authorities confirmed two males were onboard the aircraft at the time of the crash. The two people were taken to Northwest Kishwuakee Hospital in DeKalb for treatment.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

