Small Plane Crashes on I-55 in Central Illinois

A small plane crashed along Interstate 55 in central Illinois Tuesday, sending plumes of smoke into the sky and shutting down part of the roadway.

According to Illinois State Police, the airplane crashed around 8:49 a.m. on I-55 at milepost 126 in Lincoln.

“The plane became fully engulfed upon impact in the middle of the interstate,” police said in a release.

There were multiple people onboard the aircraft but their conditions were not immediately known.

Southbound traffic was being diverted in the area and the roadway was expected to be closed for “an extended period of time.”

Check back for more on this developing story.