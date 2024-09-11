Streets in Schaumburg were closed as emergency responders responded to the scene of a plane crash, the village said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

At 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, officials responded to the scene of a small airplane in a ditch near the Schaumburg Regional Airport, Schaumburg police said.

The plane had two occupants who were being evaluated by medical personnel, police added.

According to the Village, Irving Park Rd. at Mitchell Blvd. was shut down to the crash.

"Emergency personnel are on scene," the post said. "Please take an alternative route to avoid heavy traffic."

Photos and video from the scene showed a small plane in the bushes on the side of a highway.

According to officials, the plane is in the jurisdiction of Roselle. Roselle authorities and the Illinois State Police were conducting an investigation, police said.

According to the Village of Schaumburg, the Schaumburg Regional Airport is general use general aviation airport at 905 W. Irving Park Rd. The airport is home to approximately 90 aircraft and handles about 45,000 operations per year, the village said.

No further information was available.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.