Small plane crash in DeKalb County leaves pilot dead, child injured

According to police, the pilot was pronounced dead on the scene.

By Grace Erwin

A small plane crashed at Hinckley Airfield in DeKalb County Saturday, police said.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Hinckley Police Department, Hinckley Fire Department, Waterman Fire Department and Big Rock Fire Department all responded to the scene at 12747 US-30 in Hinckley.

The single-engine plane was a 1946 Aeronca 7 AC carrying a 51-year-old pilot and 3-year-old passenger from Maple Park, according to police.

The 51-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police said the 3-year-old was transported to Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb and later transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago in stable condition.

No further information was available Sunday evening.

