Small child struck in driveway by vehicle in west suburbs

A small child is hospitalized after being struck in his own driveway Tuesday afternoon in suburban St. Charles, according to officials.

Authorities said paramedics responded to a reported crash in a residential area where a small child was struck by a vehicle in their own driveway.

According to officials, life-saving measures were performed by paramedics on scene before the child was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital. The child's condition was unknown.

The cause of the crash and the circumstances surrounding the incident were unknown.

There was no further information available.