Slow warm-up begins Memorial Day weekend, though temps remain cool

After temperatures over 90 degrees seared the Chicago area last week, the region's temperatures have plummeted to well below average, with chilly, rainy conditions felt throughout this week.

While Memorial Day is viewed nationwide as the unofficial start of summer, the Chicago area is due for temperatures more reminiscent of mid-to-late April, with highs hovering in the 60s throughout most of the weekend.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

After a windy Thursday with temperatures still mostly in the 50s, Chicago-area residents will finally start to see a reprieve on Friday, with dry conditions and highs that could reach the upper 60s in inland areas.

That gradual warm-up will continue and begin to stall Saturday, with temperatures for most of the area expected to be in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Similar temperatures are then forecasted for both Sunday and Monday, albeit more cloud cover is anticipated on both of those days.

High waves will create dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches through this evening. Otherwise, cool temps will continue through the holiday weekend with the coolest temps near Lake Michigan. There is also a low chance for a few showers Mon night. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/LEWeS7LRmx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 22, 2025

While mostly dry conditions are expected throughout the weekend, showers on Monday evening can't be ruled out.

After another chance of rain on Tuesday evening, temperatures will begin to leap back closer to seasonal norms, with highs in the 70s expected by the end of next week.