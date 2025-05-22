Chicago Weather

Slow warm-up begins Memorial Day weekend, though temps remain cool

While a slight warm-up will lead to comfortable temperatures for outdoor activities, it won't quite be time to take a dip in the pool

By NBC Chicago Staff

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 17: The skyline of Chicago is seen on January 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. View is from the south of the city looking north. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

After temperatures over 90 degrees seared the Chicago area last week, the region's temperatures have plummeted to well below average, with chilly, rainy conditions felt throughout this week.

While Memorial Day is viewed nationwide as the unofficial start of summer, the Chicago area is due for temperatures more reminiscent of mid-to-late April, with highs hovering in the 60s throughout most of the weekend.

After a windy Thursday with temperatures still mostly in the 50s, Chicago-area residents will finally start to see a reprieve on Friday, with dry conditions and highs that could reach the upper 60s in inland areas.

That gradual warm-up will continue and begin to stall Saturday, with temperatures for most of the area expected to be in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Similar temperatures are then forecasted for both Sunday and Monday, albeit more cloud cover is anticipated on both of those days.

While mostly dry conditions are expected throughout the weekend, showers on Monday evening can't be ruled out.

After another chance of rain on Tuesday evening, temperatures will begin to leap back closer to seasonal norms, with highs in the 70s expected by the end of next week.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
