Slow NFL Free Agency Start Has Bears Fans Freaking Out on Twitter

By Alex Shapiro

Bears Twitter freaks out in early hours of free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Twitter was not a happy place for Bears fans in the opening hours of free agency. The team broke the ice during the NFL’s legal tampering period by reportedly agreeing to a deal with linebacker T.J. Edwards, but things quickly cooled off for Ryan Poles and the rest of the Bears front office. Big names came off the board one by oneー like Javon Hargrave going to the 49ers and the Broncos throwing a bag at both Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powersー but the Bears were stuck with just one addition. It didn’t take long for fans to get impatient after hearing for months about how the Bears had the most salary cap space in the NFL and were going to be in on several high-profile negotiations.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

There were some fans who preached patience throughout the process.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bears fans, let the man #ryanpoles cook! All in due time, so far so good! #BearDown #chicagobears pic.twitter.com/qSWngsBRlY

— Lord Armando Tito Flores Jr. (@LordTito34) <a href="https://twitter.com/LordTito34/status/1635352325576617984

NFL free agency negotiations began on Monday at 11 a.m. Teams can officially sign players to their agreed upon deals on Wednesday at 3 p.m. when the new league year begins.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Local

Lawsuits 26 mins ago

Man Sues Buffalo Wild Wings Over Boneless Chicken Wings, Says They're More Like Nuggets

Chicago Mayoral Election 40 mins ago

Vallas vs. Johnson: Here's An Endorsement Guide to the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us