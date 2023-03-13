Slow NFL Free Agency Start Has Bears Fans Freaking Out on Twitter

Bears Twitter freaks out in early hours of free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Twitter was not a happy place for Bears fans in the opening hours of free agency. The team broke the ice during the NFL’s legal tampering period by reportedly agreeing to a deal with linebacker T.J. Edwards, but things quickly cooled off for Ryan Poles and the rest of the Bears front office. Big names came off the board one by oneー like Javon Hargrave going to the 49ers and the Broncos throwing a bag at both Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powersー but the Bears were stuck with just one addition. It didn’t take long for fans to get impatient after hearing for months about how the Bears had the most salary cap space in the NFL and were going to be in on several high-profile negotiations.
There were some fans who preached patience throughout the process.
NFL free agency negotiations began on Monday at 11 a.m. Teams can officially sign players to their agreed upon deals on Wednesday at 3 p.m. when the new league year begins.