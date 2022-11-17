Sloomoo Institute Brings New, Multi-Sensory Slime Experience to Chicago Starting This Weekend

A new, multi-sensory slime experience is coming to Chicago -- and it's not just for kids.

Sloomoo Institute Chicago is slated to open to the public at 9 a.m. Saturday in the city's River North neighborhood, bringing "hand-crafted, artisanal slime and satisfying experiences."

The 20,000-square-foot space will have things like a DIY bar with more than 60 scents, 40 colors and 150 charms to make millions of slim creations, in addition to dozens of vats of slime that guests can dip their hands into and a so-called "Sloomoo Falls" waterfall of slime that visitors can under. There's also what organizers call "Lake Sloomoo," which is 350 gallons of slime that visitors can walk on, a "slime wall," "Kinetic sand dunes," and much more.

Special Chicago slimes like "APizzaMyHeart" and "Chicago Dog" will also be available.

Tickets for the experience went on sale earlier this month.

The Sloomoo Institute first launched in New York in 2019, aiming to offer "a much-needed reprieve from the overwhelmingly digital nature of the modern world" and instead put visitors "in touch with the physical world and with ourselves."

The Chicago location is slated to be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, but those hours are subject to seasonal changes. There will also be a shop where fans can buy their own slime or other slimy creations, regardless of if they have tickets to the experience.

More details and ticket information can be found here.