Slick Roads, Snow Lead to Several Crashes Across the Chicago Area

Several crashes and traffic delays were reported across the Chicago area Monday as a result of dangerous conditions created by slick and snowy roads.

At least one person died in a crash involving a semi and at least one other vehicle on the Indiana Toll Road in LaPorte County, according to the Indiana State Police. The westbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 40 were closed at approximately 8 p.m. while police worked on the scene.

Indiana Toll Road 40.6mm Left lane westbound is closed for fatal crash investigation. Wrong-way driver. Further information will be forthcoming. @ISPBremen @RegionNewsNow @WBBM780Traffic @WGNtraffic pic.twitter.com/353WTvE5Ig — Master Trooper Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) December 31, 2019

Illinois State Police District 2 said it had received several calls for service in the evening hours, and encouraged people to only drive if necessary. The district responded to at least four crashes as of 8 p.m.

We have several pending calls for service. The roads are slick. Drive with EXTREME caution only if necessary. Please be patient, stay in your vehicle, and know we are working hard to get to everyone as soon as possible. @WBBM780Traffic — ISP District 2 Elgin (@ISPDistrict2) December 31, 2019

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office tweeted a picture of an SUV on a sidewalk and said numerous crashes had been reported on bridges throughout the county.