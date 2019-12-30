Slick Roads, Snow Lead to Several Crashes Across the Chicago Area

Several crashes and traffic delays were reported across the Chicago area Monday as a result of dangerous conditions created by slick and snowy roads.
At least one person died in a crash involving a semi and at least one other vehicle on the Indiana Toll Road in LaPorte County, according to the Indiana State Police. The westbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 40 were closed at approximately 8 p.m. while police worked on the scene.
Illinois State Police District 2 said it had received several calls for service in the evening hours, and encouraged people to only drive if necessary. The district responded to at least four crashes as of 8 p.m.
The McHenry County Sheriff's Office tweeted a picture of an SUV on a sidewalk and said numerous crashes had been reported on bridges throughout the county.