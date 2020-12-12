Slain Retired Fire Lieutenant Remembered at Celebration of Life in Chicago

Family members, friends and former colleagues came together Saturday to remember a retired Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant at his celebration of life service.

Dwain Williams, 65, was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking on Thursday, Dec. 3 after leaving Let's Get Poppin,' a gourmet popcorn shop in the Beverly Woods neighborhood.

"Dwain is an inspiration," his widow, Karen Williams, said Saturday at the Monument Of Faith Evangelistic Church, the site of her husband's celebration of life service. "His kind and loving spirit resonated with others, as you can see."

Karen Williams said her husband was a brave and courageous man, even in the final moments of his life.

"I know he's in heaven, and one day I'm going to be with him, and I'm looking forward to it," she stated.

The Chicago Police Department released stunning surveillance footage Monday showing the moments leading up to and following the fatal shooting.

Williams shielded himself with his SUV, which was decorated with a red Rudolph nose and reindeer antlers, as he returned fire at the suspects. The veteran firefighter sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As seen in surveillance video, the suspects jumped back in the vehicle they arrived in as a fourth individual drove the car away.

At least $30,000 in reward money is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the slaying.

Dwain Williams, a father of four daughters, retired from the CFD after 26 years of service. He was also part of the Black Fire Brigade where he mentored and trained young teens to become emergency medical technicians, paramedics and firefighters.

Anyone with information about the crime or potential suspects is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271or submit a tip to CPD online.