Slain Rapper FBG Duck's Mother Calls for Peace Amid Fears of ‘Retaliatory Shootings'

Bristling at Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s comment that Carlton Weekly was someone who “fancies himself as a rapper, but is also a member of a gang,” family and supporters of FBG Duck returned to the place he was shot to death to call for peace.

“I am asking that his fans, friends of my son, to please not seek retaliation in the death of my son,” said LaSheena Weekly, who has now lost two of her children to gun violence. “As his mother, I want to say please put the guns down, so that the generation of tomorrow can grow and live long and healthy life.”

Twenty-six-year-old Carlton Weekly was gunned down on Chicago's Oak Street Tuesday near the Dolce & Gabbana store. The murder was committed in broad daylight in what witnesses described as a drive-by shooting.

Police are still looking for those responsible.

Despite frequent references to guns and gangs in his music and his videos, Weekly’s family insists he was not a member of a gang.

“To assassinate his character as if he was this gang-banging thug, run around Chicago terrorizing communities, is an outright lie,” LaSheena Weekly said.

Other supporters called him an entertainer who was popular in Drill Music circles.

Chicago police say they appreciate FBG Duck’s family coming forward to call for peace.

“We always worry about the retaliatory shootings,” said Deputy Chief Daniel O’Shea. “Its nice to see the family come out here and call for peace, not just down here on Oak Street, but throughout the city.”

Still, Weekly’s family and their supporters insist that more needs to be done.

Gwendolyn Baxter, founder of the The Sisterhood, a group made of mothers who have lost children to gun violence said he group wants no more killings.

“Let our young kids live,” Baxter said. “Our babies been dying…let our children be able to go outside and play and laugh again.”