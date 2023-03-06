Sky's Allie Quigley taking upcoming WNBA season off originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Sky's roster upheaval continues. Star Allie Quigley has announced she will not be playing in the upcoming WNBA season.

"I have decided to take the upcoming WNBA season off," Quigley wrote in a statement. "I wanted to take this time to let Skytown know how much I'll miss you this summer!

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"I'm not sure what the future holds, but I just wanted you to know that it has been the joy of my life to play in front of you in my hometown. I know I've said this many times, but it really has been a dream come true. Thank you for growing with me and supporting the last 10 years."

Quigley is the latest departure from the Sky's 2021 championship core.

The Sky traded Diamond DeShields to the Dallas Wings. Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot and Azura Stevens all left the Sky this offseason.

Quigley has played for Chicago since 2013 and her name is all over the Sky's record book.

She is the franchise leader in points with 3,723. She's attempted and made more 3-point field goals than any other player in Sky history. She's made more field goals in general than any other Sky player. She also has played the second-most minutes (7,568) and second-most assists (684).

In 2014, Quigley won the WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year Award after leading the Sky to the WNBA Finals. She's been a WNBA All-Star in three different seasons and four-time WNBA Three-Point Contest Champion.