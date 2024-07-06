Skydivers, fireworks show to light up the night sky Saturday in Ottawa

Skydiving performances and colorful fireworks will mark one especially festive celebration Saturday night in Ottawa.

SkyDive Chicago's Freedom Fest, its annual Independence Day celebration, will feature nighttime demo jumps and, of course, a fireworks display at the SkyDive Chicago airport near Ottawa.

The four-day event began on the Fourth of July itself, but doesn't wrap up until Sunday. Saturday night's demo jumps and fireworks are set to begin at around 8 p.m.

If you're looking to try something new and think skydiving might just be up your alley, take note.

"Come on out to Skydive Chicago for the extended holiday weekend and jump with your favorite friends and make some new ones along the way!" the event's Facebook page read. "We will have some load organizers in multiple disciplines that weekend and want to get as many people jumping as we can."

Non-jumpers will be charged an entry fee of $5 per car. The SkyDive Chicago airport is located at 3215 E. 1969th Rd. in Ottawa.

Still interested in seeing fireworks but looking for something closer to here? You can find an extensive list of displays happening this weekend here.