Skydeck Chicago to Reopen to Visitors

With numerous Chicago attractions reopening after their closure during the coronavirus pandemic, yet another landmark will open its doors again beginning next week.

The Skydeck Chicago, located at Willis Tower, will reopen to the public on July 3, officials announced this week. The iconic structure, with its breathtaking views of the city streets below, will only be open on weekends, according to officials, and several safety protocols will be put into place to ensure that patrons feel comfortable visiting.

Social distancing will be encouraged via markers and signage, allowing for six feet of distance between parties.

Only one party will be allowed per window bay at the top of the tower, and group sizes will be limited in elevators.

In addition, those visiting the Skydeck will be required to wear face coverings, in accordance with city and state requirements.

Timed ticketing will be used to help limit the number of individuals visiting the Skydeck. Officials advise those interesting in visiting to secure tickets ahead of time, as walk-ins will not be guaranteed access.

Finally, the “high touch points” and elevators will be cleaned frequently throughout the day, and hand sanitizer will be available at numerous places within the Skydeck area.

For more information, visitors are encouraged to check out the Skydeck Chicago website.