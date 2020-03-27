Skydeck Chicago Launches Poll to Light Up Willis Tower’s Antennas

Skydeck Chicago and the Willis Tower want to shine a powerful light on the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Skydeck Chicago launched a Twitter poll Thursday morning encouraging people to vote on which color they want to light up Willis Tower’s antennas at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 29. Each color is synonymous with an inspired meaning.

Twitter users can choose between:

· Option 1: Green (life, renewal, safety)

· Option 2: Red (energy, action, motivation)

· Option 3: Blue (trust, loyalty, wisdom)

· Option 4: Yellow (hope, happiness, positivity

There's no doubt our home, #WillisTower, stands tall in the #Chicago skyline. This Sunday night at 8 p.m., we're lighting it up in a single color as voted by YOU as a small reminder of our incredible #city and community. Share your pick below! #StreettoSkyChi #SkydeckChicago — Skydeck Chicago (@SkydeckChicago) March 26, 2020

Skydeck Chicago hopes the iconic skyscraper can symbolize how incredible our city and community are during these harsh times.

The poll is a perfect reminder that our city shines brightest when we stand united.

Contributing article from our colleagues at NBC Sports Chicago.