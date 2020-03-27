Skydeck Chicago Launches Poll to Light Up Willis Tower’s Antennas

Skydeck Chicago and the Willis Tower want to shine a powerful light on the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Skydeck Chicago launched a Twitter poll Thursday morning encouraging people to vote on which color they want to light up Willis Tower’s antennas at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 29. Each color is synonymous with an inspired meaning.
Twitter users can choose between:
· Option 1: Green (life, renewal, safety)
· Option 2: Red (energy, action, motivation)
· Option 3: Blue (trust, loyalty, wisdom)
· Option 4: Yellow (hope, happiness, positivity
Skydeck Chicago hopes the iconic skyscraper can symbolize how incredible our city and community are during these harsh times.
The poll is a perfect reminder that our city shines brightest when we stand united.
