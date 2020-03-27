coronavirus

Skydeck Chicago Launches Poll to Light Up Willis Tower’s Antennas

Skydeck Chicago hopes the iconic skyscraper can symbolize how incredible our city and community are during these harsh times.

By Tori Rubinstein, NBC Sports Chicago

tlmd_165201755_willistower
Getty Images

CHICAGO – MARCH 28: Willis Tower and the Boeing Building, amongst other Chicago office buildings looking South along the Chicago River at night in Chicago, Illinois on MARCH 28, 2013. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Skydeck Chicago and the Willis Tower want to shine a powerful light on the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Skydeck Chicago launched a Twitter poll Thursday morning encouraging people to vote on which color they want to light up Willis Tower’s antennas at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 29. Each color is synonymous with an inspired meaning.

Twitter users can choose between:

·       Option 1: Green (life, renewal, safety)

·       Option 2: Red (energy, action, motivation)

·       Option 3: Blue (trust, loyalty, wisdom)

·       Option 4: Yellow (hope, happiness, positivity

Skydeck Chicago hopes the iconic skyscraper can symbolize how incredible our city and community are during these harsh times.

Congress 18 hours ago

How Much Money Could You Get from the Coronavirus Stimulus? Calculate Here.

coronavirus Mar 21

Chicago Doctor’s Blunt Speech About COVID-19 Hits Home Across the Country; Read Her Full Speech

The poll is a perfect reminder that our city shines brightest when we stand united.

Contributing article from our colleagues at NBC Sports Chicago.

This article tagged under:

coronaviruscoronavirus in illinoisWillis TowerSears Tower
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us