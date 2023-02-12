Sky Land Marina Mabrey, Send Diamond DeShields to Wings in Four-Team Trade

Sky land Mabrey, send DeShields to Wings in four-team trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Sky continue to shake up their roster, and they got three other teams involved on Saturday.

Marina Mabrey is the latest Sky addition as part of a four-team trade with the Dallas Wings, New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury. Diamond DeShields joins Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot and Azura Stevens as another Sky departure, as she was dealt to Dallas in the swap.

Here is a full look at the four-team trade:

Chicago Sky receive: Marina Mabrey, Mercury second-round pick in 2024

Dallas Wings receive: Diamond DeShields, Sky first-round picks in 2023 (No. 5 overall) and 2024, 2025 first-round pick swap with Sky

New York Liberty receive: Leonie Fiebich, Sky second-round pick, 2025 first-round pick swap with Mercury

Phoenix Mercury receive: Michaela Onyenwere, Sky third-round pick in 2024, Sky second-round pick in 2025

Mabrey was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft. She played her rookie season in L.A. before being traded to the Wings in February 2020. The 5-foot-11 guard averaged a career-high 13.6 points and 3.7 assists per game in Dallas last season.

“We cannot wait to welcome Marina into the Chicago Sky family,” Sky head coach and general manager said. “Adding a player such as Marina who can play both guard positions, is a talented sharpshooter and gives her all every single game will all be vital for our team this year. We are looking forward to having her as a big addition to our roster.”

DeShields will bring championship experience to Dallas after being a part of the Sky’s 2021 WNBA title run. She had spent her first five WNBA seasons in Chicago and was named an All-Star in 2019.