Sky Honored by the Chicago Cubs for Winning the 2021 WNBA Title

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

A different type of sky took over Wrigley Field on Tuesday as the Chicago Cubs honored the Chicago Sky for winning the 2021 WNBA title before their game against the San Diego Padres.

Among the players in attendance were Allie Quigley, Courtney Vandersloot and Azurá Stevens as well as newcomers Emma Meesseman and Julie Allemand. Head coach and general manager James Wade threw out the first pitch alongside Stevens.

The Sky won their first championship in franchise history last October, beating the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 at home in Wintrust Arena.

It’s been quite the adventure for the Sky post-championship. Not only did they kick off a new season, they raised their championship banner and met with former President Barack Obama.

Obama was full of praise for the Sky and tweeted, “"It was great meeting with our reigning WNBA champs, the Chicago Sky! I am incredibly proud of these athletes, who represent the best of our city — on and off the court."

