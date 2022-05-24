Sky celebrate 2021 championship before 95-90 win over Fever originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Candace Parker had 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists, Azura Stevens added 15 points, and the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 95-90 on Tuesday night.

Parker, coming off her second career triple-double on Sunday, also had three steals and three blocks while shooting 6 for 9 from the field.

Courtney Vandersloot had 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Chicago (4-2). Kahleah Copper and Allie Quigley each scored 12 and Dana Evans had 10 points.

Stevens beat the third-quarter buzzer with a basket in the lane to give Chicago a 70-65 lead. After Kelsey Mitchell pulled Indiana within 93-90 with 21.8 seconds left, Vandersloot sank two free throws to seal it.

Mitchell scored 25 points for Indiana (2-7), which has lost five games in a row. Victoria Vivians had 17 points and seven rebounds, and Emily Engstler recorded her first career double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Mitchell and Vivians each scored 10 points in the first half to help Indiana take a 49-42 lead at the break. The Fever shot 52.6% in the first half and finished at 42%.

The Chicago Sky players and coaches were honored before the game with a championship ring and banner ceremony.

