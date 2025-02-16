Officials have revealed what they believe caused a massive water main break in suburban Skokie, which impacted thousands of residents.

According to the latest update from officials in Skokie, it is believed that a fitting cap on a major water main failed this week, causing a massive rupture that also impacted residents in nearby Morton Grove and Evanston.

“Crews have determined that a fitting cap on a major water transmission main serving Skokie failed. An updated component has been sourced and is now being installed,” officials said in a statement.

According to Skokie officials, it is not believed the failure was caused by any construction in the area, and work to replace the cap was ongoing Saturday.

A boil order remains in effect for many Skokie residents until at least Sunday evening, according to officials. Evanston lifted their boil order on Saturday, according to officials.

The massive water main break closed schools, shut down shopping centers, flooded garages, and impacted more than 64,000 residents on Friday.

The impacted line was 36 inches in diameter, according to officials. A leak was first observed near Emerson and East Prairie Road Friday morning, with the main transmission line rupturing later in the morning.

Dramatic images showed water flooding the intersection and spilling into nearby buildings.