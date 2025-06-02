Editor's Note: The Village of Skokie an update to residents around 12 p.m. saying they could resume their normal activities, though police were still in the area.

Officials in Skokie asked residents Monday morning to "shelter in place" due to police activity, a text message from the village to residents said.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The text was sent just before 11:30 a.m., and asked residents in the Chicago suburb to avoid the area near Hull Street and Niles Avenue.

\

"Village of Skokie Alert: Police activity in the area of Hull & Niles Avenue in Skokie," the text alert said. "Avoid the area and shelter in place. Call 9-1-1 for suspicious activity."

Approximately 30 minutes later, the village sent an additional text update, saying police were still in the area, but that residents could remain their activities.

The Village of Skokie and the Skokie Police Department did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago's requests for more information.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.