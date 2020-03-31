Skokie Police Shoot Person in Car in 7-Eleven Parking Lot

Skokie police say an officer shot a male subject in a parking lot late Monday night, leaving him in critically wounded.

At around 11:16 p.m., officers responded to a call of a suspicious person inside a vehicle in the parking lot of 7-Eleven, located at 7950 Crawford Avenue, according to a statement from Skokie police.

Authorities said officers arrived at the scene and approached a dark-colored SUV in the lot. A "male subject" inside the car showed a handgun, according to police, and an officer opened fire, striking him in the abdomen.

He was taken to an area hospital where police said he was in critical condition. The officers involved in the incident suffered minor injuries, officials said, and a handgun was recovered at the scene. Yellow markers still at the scene early Tuesday indicate where investigators found several bullet casings.

Further details, including the person's age and identity, were not immediately available.

Illinois State Police and the Skokie Police Department were conducting investigations into the incident. Anyone with information was asked to call Skokie police at (847) 982-5900 or the crime tip hotline at (847) 933-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted by texting "Skokie" and the tip info to 847411.