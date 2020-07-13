Skokie Carjacking Leads to SWAT Standoff in Cragin

A carjacking Sunday in north suburban Skokie led to a SWAT standoff in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

About 6:37 p.m., officers responded to reports of the carjacking in the parking garage at Westfield Old Orchard mall, Skokie police said. A man told police two male suspects had stolen his gray Infiniti sedan at gunpoint and sped off on the Edens Expressway into Chicago. The man wasn’t hurt.

Officers tracked the Infiniti to Irving Park Road and Keeler Avenue, Skokie police said. The suspects crashed the car and ran off.

A boy was taken into custody nearby, Skokie police said. Skokie and Chicago police are looking for the other suspect.

Chicago police confirmed a SWAT team was deployed near North Lavergne and West Dickens avenues in connection with the Skokie incident. The standoff ended about 11:15 p.m., but it was not immediately clear whether the second suspect was in custody.