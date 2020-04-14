Skokie Business Employees, Customers Must Wear Masks Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Beginning Thursday, all individuals visiting businesses in suburban Skokie will be required to wear cloth face coverings.

According to the village’s website, Mayor George Van Dusen signed an emergency directive Tuesday requiring the wearing of masks “while working at or patronizing a business open to the public.”

The emergency directive includes grocery stores, restaurants, hardware stores, financial institutions, pharmacies, group homes and more.

Those workers who are delivering food or products to people’s homes in Skokie will also be required to wear facial protection.

Skokie officials say that residents wanting to walk, run, or bike outdoors will not need to wear masks, but must maintain physical distancing of six feet during the activity. Masks will also not be required while riding in a personal vehicle.

Per CDC guidelines, cloth masks should:

*Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

*Be secured with ties or ear loops

*Include multiple layers of fabric

*Allow for breathing without restriction

*Be able to be laundered and machined dried without damage

The order will go into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has advised residents to begin wearing face coverings while out in public, but has not mandated their use.

The village of Skokie also provided a list of retailers that are selling masks, or the material to make masks.

Further information can be found on the village’s special coronavirus response website.