Cook County

Skeletal Remains Found in Cook County Forest Preserve

Cook County Sheriff's Office

Skeletal remains were found Tuesday morning in the Beaubien Woods of the Cook County Forest Preserve, according to officials.

Officials said the remains were discovered approximately 50 feet into the woods from South Doty Avenue at approximately 10 a.m. near the entrance to the Beaubien Woods.

Forest Preserves police said a death investigation was being conducted after the scene was processed by the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

According to officials, the remains were sent to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office to help determine the cause of death and the individual's identification.

There is currently no further information available.

