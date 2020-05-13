Six Flags to Require Reservations as Parks Prepare to Reopen at Limited Capacity

Six Flags parks across the country and in Illinois will soon require guests to make reservations in order to enter.

The move is in preparation for occupancy limits as states begin reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

"While specific caps on attendance have not been established or announced, the safety and well-being of our guests and team members is our top priority and we want to provide adequate space to maintain a safe distance from other guests," the amusement park chain wrote on its website. "To that end, we will be limiting the capacity of our parks to meet national, regional, and health officials’ recommended social distancing guidelines."

Under the new reservation system, anyone wishing to visit the parks will have to reserve not only a date, but also a time.

"On the day of their visit, they will be allowed to enter only during the time period they initially selected," the website reads.

Six Flags said the system will keep parks from having to turn guests away once capacity is reached and will limit crowding at park entrances.

The parks will open their reservation options shortly before each venue resumes operations, but only members and season pass holders will be able to access it "during the initial reopening phase."

"After a set period of time, other tickets holders will be invited to make reservations, too," the website reads.

Reservations will be open for the remainder of the 2020 season, but additional "blocks" will also be opened on a weekly basis, the company said.

In Illinois, Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor Rockford have already delayed summer openings. The park announced in late-March that it hoped to reopen by mid-May or "as soon as possible thereafter," but Illinois' stay-at-home order has forced an extension of that closure.

"We will open as soon as it is safe to do so," a message on park's website reads. "While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the properties, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, and follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials."