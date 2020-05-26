Six Flags to Begin Reopening with Updated Precautions

Six Flags announced Tuesday the amusement parks will require guests and employees to use updated precautionary measures as they prepare to reopen soon.

The announcement comes in light of new businesses reopening in Illinois and part of the Midwest amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When amusement parks are able to open Six Flags said they will require guests to make a reservation in advance to limit the number of groups in the parks to comply with the state's social distancing measures.

We’ve been working hard to create a safe experience for everyone as we prepare to reopen. Here’s what you need to know about our NEW safety measures. pic.twitter.com/aKJkQHElKW — Six Flags (@SixFlags) May 26, 2020

Thermal imaging technology will take guests' and employees' temperatures as they enter the park, according to the company.

Both guests and employees at Six Flags will be required to wear proper face coverings over the nose and mouth. Exceptions will only be made to children ages two and younger, along with individuals with breathing problems.

Six Flags will provide masks at the front gate available to purchase upon entering the parks.

"We will increase cleaning and disinfection in high traffic zones and areas including restrooms; dining areas; ride seats and restraints; and queue line railings," Communications Manager for Six Flags Sharon Parker said in a video on Twitter.

Hand washing stations will be located throughout the park, along with at the exits and entrances of rides.

The company explained new security technology will allow for touchless bag checks for quicker and safer entry.

In accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the parks will enforce strict social distancing guidelines by providing markers six feet apart within lines.

Though groups can remain with friends and family members within the parks, rides will require other guests and groups to sit apart the required distance.

Within the food courts, Six Flags said they will encourage guests to order through a mobile phone app and use cashless transactions when possible.