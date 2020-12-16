Six Flags Holiday Drive-Thru Opens Wednesday. Here's When You Can See It

Six Flags Great America's first-ever holiday drive-thru experience opens inside the theme park Wednesday.

The park's annual holiday celebration will open for the first time ever to visitors from their vehicles on select days starting Dec. 16 through January 2021.

"Guests will enjoy distanced greetings from beloved holiday characters, iconic holiday decorations, a drive-by featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus and their jolly elves, and much more," a release read.

The theme park added that the drive-thru event will take place over 300 acres and include millions of lights, live entertainment and holiday music.

The holiday experience is scheduled for the following dates:

Dec. 16-18

Jan. 2-3

Jan. 7-10

Jan. 14-18

Guests are required to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com/reserve, with admission free to active Six Flags Great America members and season pass holders. Individual tickets can be purchases at $14.99 per person.