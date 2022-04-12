Six Flags Great America to Debut DC Universe Rides This Weekend

When Six Flags Great America held its opening weekend March 19, a classic section of the park was missing: Yankee Harbor. This Friday, a new superhero-themed area is set to premiere to the public in its place.

The Gurnee theme park joined forces with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to launch a series of reimagined attractions based on the DC Comics.

Across three coasters, iconic heroes and villains will place themselves at the center of the park’s rebranding.

The U-shaped ride formerly known as Vertical Velocity will now be called The Flash: Vertical Velocity. Yankee Clipper, the long-time, log flume water coaster that opened in 1976, will now be known as Aquaman Splashdown, and the Whirligig coaster that sent riders swirling around will become DC Super-Villains Swing.

Yankee Harbor already had housed two rides based on the famed comics, Batman: The Ride and The Joker Free-Fly Coaster.

DC themes also will ring throughout the new dining and shopping experiences at the park. Named after superhero Steel, Steelworks Pub will feature a beer garden and a fresh menu of treats.

Visitors will be able head to Batman’s hometown of Gotham City for various snacks, too. Sweet treats will be served by Captain Cold Ice Cream, which pays tribute to the Flash comics villain.

On top of the new section, the park plans to open Hurricane Harbor on May 28. The separate-entry water park is home to the 86-feet Tsunami Surge, which stands as the world’s tallest water coaster. The ride debuted last year.

Tickets to Six Flags can be purchased here, and tickets to Hurricane Harbor can be purchased here.