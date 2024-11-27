Six Flags Great America shares update on construction of record-setting coaster

Though Six Flags Great America may be closed for the season as cold temperatures now envelop the Chicago area, thrill seekers have been given a preview of what to expect next summer on the park's upcoming ride.

"Wrath of Rakshasa," a record-setting dive coaster set to open at the park in the early summer of 2025, has taken another step forward with its construction as more track for the ride has arrived.

Among the pieces of track arriving in Gurnee include the crown of the coaster's drop, which will plunge riders 171 feet at a 96-degree angle.

The upcoming ride will include three rows of seats with seven seats across, and will reach top speeds of 67 miles per hour while inverting riders five times, a record for a dive coaster.

The coaster marks the park's first new roller coaster since Maxx Force opened in July 2019, with Wrath of Rakshasa being the park's 16th roller coaster.