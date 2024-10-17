Six Flags Great America shares construction update on new roller coaster

While roller coaster enthusiasts around the Chicago area can still make their way to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee for Fright Fest, the park is already preparing for new thrills that will be offered beginning next year.

Just two months after announcing the 2025 opening of "Wrath of Rakshasa," a record-setting dive coaster, the park announced that construction for the new ride is well underway.

According to the park, a piece of the lift that will be used for the upcoming roller coaster arrived in Gurnee this week.

Replacing the Buccaneer Battle attraction, Wrath of Rakshasa will feature a 180-foot tall lift hill with a beyond-vertical drop of 171 feet, reaching top speeds of 67 miles per hour while inverting five times.

Riders will be seated in trains of three rows, with each row containing seven seats across.

The new roller coaster will be the park's 16th, surpassing Kings Island outside of Cincinnati, Ohio as the park with the second-most roller coasters in the Midwest.

Only Cedar Point, located in Sandusky, Ohio, will have more roller coasters than Six Flags Great America in the Midwest come 2025.

Wrath of Rakshasa is expected to open in the early summer.