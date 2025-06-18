Six Flags Great America roller coaster honored with ‘landmark' status

A beloved roller coaster at Six Flags Great America in suburban Gurnee was honored by the country's leading coaster enthusiast group, paying homage to the ride's extensive history and significance.

American Eagle, a racing wooden roller coaster that initially opened in 1981, became the park's third roller coaster to receive the "Coaster Landmark" status from American Coaster Enthusiasts.

Currently the park's third-oldest operating roller coaster, the ride features a lift hill of 127 feet, leading into a 147-foot drop while reaching speeds of up to 66 miles per hour.

The park commemorated the accolade this weekend, with a plaque recognizing the coaster's significance now situated at the ride's entrance.

In addition to American Eagle, both Batman: The Ride and Whizzer have received ACE Coaster Landmark status, being honored in June 2005 and August 2012, respectively.

Six Flags Great America, which recently hosted the grand opening of brand-new dive coaster Wrath of Rakshasa, is now open daily through mid-August.