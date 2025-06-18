Six Flags Great America

Six Flags Great America roller coaster honored with ‘landmark' status

The American Coaster Enthusiasts honored American Eagle, a historic wooden roller coaster that opened as the world's fastest coaster in 1981.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Courtesy Six Flags Great America

A beloved roller coaster at Six Flags Great America in suburban Gurnee was honored by the country's leading coaster enthusiast group, paying homage to the ride's extensive history and significance.

American Eagle, a racing wooden roller coaster that initially opened in 1981, became the park's third roller coaster to receive the "Coaster Landmark" status from American Coaster Enthusiasts.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Currently the park's third-oldest operating roller coaster, the ride features a lift hill of 127 feet, leading into a 147-foot drop while reaching speeds of up to 66 miles per hour.

MLB 37 mins ago

MLB trade deadline preview: When is it? Which teams and players could be involved?

Coronavirus 1 hour ago

What to know about the COVID variant that may cause ‘razor blade' sore throats

The park commemorated the accolade this weekend, with a plaque recognizing the coaster's significance now situated at the ride's entrance.

In addition to American Eagle, both Batman: The Ride and Whizzer have received ACE Coaster Landmark status, being honored in June 2005 and August 2012, respectively.

Six Flags Great America, which recently hosted the grand opening of brand-new dive coaster Wrath of Rakshasa, is now open daily through mid-August.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Six Flags Great America
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us