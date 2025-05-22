There's no turning back now -- the roller coaster with the "steepest drop in the world" will soon open at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee.

According to the park, the "Wrath of Rakshasa," Six Flags Great America's new, record-breaking dive coaster, will officially open to the public May 31. Months in the making, the record-breaking 171-foot coaster has an initial drop of 96 feet.

According to officials, that's the steepest drop on a dive roller coaster anywhere in the world.

The coaster also has five inversions, and reaches speeds of 67 miles per hour, the park said.

The ride is located in the County Fair area of the park. Outside the ride, guests will experience "The Ornelas Brothers’ traveling exhibition: The Wrath of Rakshasa, an unusual collection of artifacts surrounding the legendary demon," the park said.

NBC 5's Matt Rodrigues and Alicia Roman took a test ride on the coaster Thursday morning, shouting "one more time!" as the coaster came in for a stop at the end.

Last month, the park put out a call for volunteers to ride the Wrath of Rakshasa for a commercial. The application was live for one day only.

Among a slew of requirements, participants had to be a minimum height of 52 inches or taller, with no prosthetic devices or casts. Most importantly, the park said, in all bold: Applicants must also be able to ride the coaster "repeatedly for an extended amount of time."

Wrath of Rakshasa is manufactured by Bolliger & Mabillard, the same company behind some of the park's most beloved coasters, including Batman: The Ride, Raging Bull and X-Flight.gala.