Six Flags Great America removes smoking areas inside park, including e-cigs

With an unseasonably warm day ahead, Six Flags Great America in Gurnee is opening for the season Friday, though guests returning to the park this year should expect another change beyond a new roller coaster.

Beginning this season, the park has removed designated smoking areas within the park's boundaries, with smoking only permitted in a designated area outside the park's boundaries.

The removal of designated smoking areas also applies to e-cigarettes and vapes, according to the park.

⚠️UPDATE: Please review important park policies, such as our smoking policy, prior to visiting #SixFlagsGreatAmerica.



See you on Friday, April 18!



Park Policies ➡️ https://t.co/0EsyhSR6om pic.twitter.com/s8X863uQ95 — Six Flags Great America (@SFGreat_America) April 16, 2025

Park officials also reminded guests that smoking cannabis is prohibited in all areas, including the designated smoking area.

The change comes as the park prepares for its first weekend of the season, with weekends-only operation in place for the remainder of April.

Weekdays will be gradually added to the park's schedule throughout May, with the park's first week of daily operation occurring the week of Memorial Day.

Six Flags Great America is also preparing to open its 16th roller coaster this season, the record-breaking dive coaster "Wrath of Rakshasa," which completed its first test run ahead of the park's opening.

🚨 BIG UPDATE: Wrath of Rakshasa completed its first full test cycle yesterday! Our team is so excited about this milestone... We are one step closer to diving into 2025!🎢🔥 #FearTheWrath2025 pic.twitter.com/4JB4TONtpq — Six Flags Great America (@SFGreat_America) April 17, 2025

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

While the opening date of the coaster remains unknown, thrill seekers around the Midwest will be able to experience the new ride at some point during the 2025 season.

A look at the full Six Flags Great America calendar can be found here.