Visitors to Six Flags Great America can see impressive stunts performed right before their eyes this summer.

A new stunt-focused show, KINETIC, runs through Aug. 7. at the Gurnee theme park.

Featuring more than 30 performers, including BMX riders, high-flying acts, singers and dancers, KINETIC provides something for everyone, from thrilling stunts to music.

Performances take place in the Grand Music Hall and run Thursdays through Mondays.

For more information and showtimes, click here.