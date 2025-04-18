As the Chicago area sees a "taste of summer" Friday with temperatures topping 80-degrees, another sure sign of the season is here: the opening of Six Flags Great America.

Six Flags Great America in suburban Gurnee will officially open for the 2025 season Friday, April 18, according to the park. Opening day hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. the theme park's calendar said, with weekend hours only through mid-May.

According to the park's website, weekday hours begin Thursday, May 15, with the park's first full week open set to begin May 26.

The park will also see big changes for 2025, including a massive new roller coaster.

New roller coaster

The "Wrath of Rakshasha" -- the park's 16th roller coaster -- will debut at the theme park this summer, officials said, though an opening date hasn't been announced. The ride boasts a 96-degree beyond-vertical drop and five "gravity defying" inversions, the park said, and is the "steepest and most inverted dive coaster in the world."

"Towering ominously at an impressive 180 feet, this dive coaster invites you to ascend into the shadows before surrendering to a heart-stopping 171-foot drop at a record-breaking beyond-vertical 96 degrees that feels like a descent into the abyss," the park said.

🚨 BIG UPDATE: Wrath of Rakshasa completed its first full test cycle yesterday! Our team is so excited about this milestone... We are one step closer to diving into 2025!🎢🔥 #FearTheWrath2025 pic.twitter.com/4JB4TONtpq — Six Flags Great America (@SFGreat_America) April 17, 2025

New policies

Beginning this season, the park has removed designated smoking areas within the park's boundaries, with smoking only permitted in a designated area outside the park's boundaries.

The removal of designated smoking areas also applies to e-cigarettes and vapes, according to the park.

⚠️UPDATE: Please review important park policies, such as our smoking policy, prior to visiting #SixFlagsGreatAmerica.



See you on Friday, April 18!



Park Policies ➡️ https://t.co/0EsyhSR6om pic.twitter.com/s8X863uQ95 — Six Flags Great America (@SFGreat_America) April 16, 2025

Park officials also reminded guests that smoking cannabis is prohibited in all areas, including the designated smoking area.

In 2024, the park implemented an updated chaperone policy during Fright Fest, which required anyone 15 or younger to be with a chaperone at least 21-year-old 21 in order to be in the park after 5 p.m.

According to the website, the park "strongly recommends" those under the age of 18 be accompanied by an adult.

For 2026, the park is set to receive enhancements as part of a $1 billion investment, including a new kids' area.

Events

Several fan-favorite events are slated for the park in 2025, including Star Spangled Nights around the Fourth of July, Viva la Fiesta in August, and Fright Fest in fall.

A full list of events at Six Flags Great America for 2025 can be found here.

The park, located in suburban Gurnee, is located approximately 45 miles north of Chicago.