Six Flags Great America Delays Opening, Announces New Date

Six Flags Great America has delayed its summer opening, the Gurnee theme park announced, as it "remains committed to the health and safety of park guests and team members" during the coronavirus outbreak.

Six Flags will "open in mid-May, or as soon as possible thereafter," according to a park statement on Monday.

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the property," Six Flags spokeswoman Caitlin Kepple said in a statement, "the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, and follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials."

In the meantime, valid dates on prepaid Six Flags tickets have been extended to the end of the 2020 season, according to the park, and current 2020 season pass holders will have their passes extended "for the number of operating days the park is temporarily closed."

In addition, Six Flags Great America members will get an additional month for each month the park is closed, plus a free membership level upgrade for the rest of the 2020 Season.

Six Flags posts the latest updates here.