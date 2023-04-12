Six Flags Great America Announces Opening Date for the 2023 Season

Opening day for "Thrill Capital of the Midwest" is just around the corner.

Six Flags Great America, a 300-acre theme park located in suburban Gurnee, will officially open for the season Saturday, April 22, a spokesperson for the amusement park confirmed Wednesday.

Hours of operation and dates for Six Flags Great America vary, according to Six Flags' online schedule. Most days and weekends, the park will open at 10:30 a.m., with closing time varying between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. during the week, and 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the weekends.

"Please be sure to check back on the morning of the day you are going to visit because park hours are subject to change," the park says. "If there are no operating hours listed for a particular date, the park is closed. Times given are local to the park"

Single day tickets are available for $44.99, with Gold, Platinum and Diamond passes available.

Special events slated for the 2023 season includes a Pride Celebration June 3 and 4, a Fireworks Celebration for the 4th of July Weekend July 1-4, Viva La Fiesta Aug. 5-13, and Fright Fest, Kids Boo Fest and Oktoberfest in September and October.

If you are planning a trip, head's up: no cash will be accepted at the park.

"Six Flags ONLY accepts card payments onsite," park officials say. "This includes parking. We have cash-to-card devices inside the park."

More information about the 2023 season can be found here.