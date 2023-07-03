Six Flags Great America introduced two new summer-long events this season, reps for the Gurnee amusement park announced, one offering that might look familiar -- with a twist.

First up is the dayside "immersive and delicious" Flavors of the World Food Festival that Six Flags describes as a culinary adventure featuring specialty food items from around the world.

"Bring your taste buds, an empty stomach and your drive to try new foods!" Six Flags wrote on its website. "With Flavors of the World, you’ll be invited to sample traditional treats while taking in the sights, sounds and smells of lively street markets."

From noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through July 30 in the Southwest Territory portion of the park, Six Flags attendees can partake in a variety of dishes inspired by 11 countries. Featured dishes include tandoori chicken and a sweet tiramisu gelato cone.

An eight-sample "passport" ticket is available online for $59.99 and a 12-sample is available for $69.99.

After dark, Six Flags presents the "electrifying" Neon Nights Nightly Summer Parade, the return of the park's summer parade with "revamped and intricate parade floats."

"We’re thrilled to bring back our nightly summer parade after several years!" Six Flags wrote online. "Join us in celebration of the summer season at Six Flags Great America with this nighttime spectacular!"

Ninety minutes before the park closes on Thursdays through Monday until Aug. 6, the party kicks off in the Hometown Square portion of the park.

Described as "the biggest party of the summer," Neon Nights features a DJ Dance Party and high-energy stage performance followed by the parade.

Tickets and additional information are listed on Six Flags' events page.