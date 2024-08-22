Fright Fest is a yearly Six Flags Great America milestone at the Gurnee theme park, and this year's scary lineup aims to pack the thrills with five haunted houses, nine scare zones and fresh terrifying themes. The 33rd season also debuts three new haunted house experiences.

"The perfect fusion of heart-pounding excitement, mouthwatering delights and spine-tingling frights promises an unforgettable experience," Six Flags said in a statement, calling Fright Fest "Chicago's most terrifying Halloween event."

The new 2024 haunted houses are inspired by themes from the well-known horror franchises "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," "Stranger Things" and "Saw."

Here's how the park describes them:

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) : Guests are "cast" as visitors to Harlow on the heels of the influencers set on revitalizing the town – but their arrival leads to a stunning and deadly secret being revealed.

(2022) Guests are "cast" as visitors to Harlow on the heels of the influencers set on revitalizing the town – but their arrival leads to a stunning and deadly secret being revealed. Stranger Things: Guests will be able to step into the popular Netflix series through this new immersive maze.

Guests will be able to step into the popular Netflix series through this new immersive maze. The SAW Franchise: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of SAW with an all-new experience honoring the franchise's legacy of terror by plunging guests into the depths of Jigsaw's twisted mind. Guests will endure torturous trials and come face to face with some of John Kramer’s most diabolical contraptions before time runs out.

Ready for the scare? Fright Fest returns on weekends and select nights from Sept. 14 through Nov. 3.

For families with kids, Six Flags offers Boo Fest until 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays during Fright Fest, when little ones can take part in "a variety of spooktacular activities," include a parade, trick-or-treat and Not-So-Scary Story Time.

But that's not all that's on the fall docket at Six Flags.

Its Oktoberfest Food Festival, taking place on select days from Sept. 14 through Nov. 3., offers craft and seasonal brews paired with a menu of German-inspired dishes on the Yukon BBQ Pit Patio.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

And on Saturday, Sept. 14, the Coaster Challenge returns for its 10th anniversary from Six Flags Great America and Special Olympics Illinois. For a $25 registration fee, guests can "fundraise and ride the distance of a 5K, 10K, Half Marathon or Marathon on Six Flags Great America’s world-class roller coasters."