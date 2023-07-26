Those spending time in downtown Chicago Wednesday afternoon can expect a large police and fire presence as part of a public safety exercise and simulation, a release from the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said Wednesday.

As part of the 2023 National Homeland Security Conference taking place in Chicago, several "first responder" demonstrations, including a "live water rescue incident" as well as an "active threat response incident," are scheduled to take place at 1:15 p.m. on the Chicago River just west of the Columbus Bridge Drive, officials said.

Chicago Fire Department Air Sea Rescue helicopters, marine units, boats and Chicago Police Department SWAT and special functions teams are set to participate in the demonstration, the release added.

"Expect simulated gunfire and explosions," a public safety alert from the city sent to mobile devices said. "Avoid area from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr., and East Wacker to North Water St., including the Riverwalk."

According to officials, East Wacker Drive between Stetson and Columbus will be closed until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The 2023 National Homeland Security Conference, which runs through Thursday, for the first time, is being hosted in Chicago, the release goes on to say.

"The (NHSC) annually brings together professionals in Homeland Security, Law Enforcement, Fire Rescue, EMS, and Emergency Management," the release said. "They include officials in all levels of government agencies, nonprofit agencies, business owners, universities, and decision makers to learn about emerging trends in homeland security, public safety, and emergency management as well as the ability to showcase and see the new equipment and technology available to support their mission."