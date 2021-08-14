Simone Biles, Olympic Gymnasts to Perform in Chicago For ‘Gold Over America Tour'

Gold medalist Simone Biles, as well as a number of other Olympic gymnasts, will perform in Chicago this fall in the 2021 "Gold Over America Tour."

"Gold Over America," also called G.O.A.T., will be in the Chicago area on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Allstate Arena in suburban Rosemont.

The gymnasts will also be in other cities across the Midwest like St. Louis, Missouri on Oct. 15, Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Oct. 16, Indianapolis, Indiana on Oct. 22 and Detroit, Michigan on Oct. 24.

The tour's team will include notable gymnasts like Biles, Mykayla Skinner, Jordan Chiles, Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd, Peng-Peng Lee and Katelyn Ohashi, among others.

Tickets range in price from about $30 to over $300, with some seating directly next to the mat space for floor exercises. To buy tickets, click here.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Biles, Skinner and Chiles competed on Team USA in this summer's Tokyo Olympics in late July and early August. After Biles withdrew due to a mental health issue, the team brought home a silver medal in the all-around competition.

Skinner individually won the silver medal in the Tokyo Games for vault, after Biles also pulled out of the competition. Biles was able to compete in the individual beam competition and won the bronze.