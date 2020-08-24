Similar Weekend Home Invasions in Wheaton, Lombard Startle Residents

A pair of home invasions early Sunday in Wheaton and Lombard have startled residents in the two suburbs and prompted a police investigation.

According to police, residents in the 1700 block of Evergreen in Wheaton were outside at about 5 a.m. Sunday investigating suspicious activity when an individual confronted them with a gun.

Officials said that another person entered the home during this time and attacked a member of the household, then took off in a dark sedan when another household member intervened.

"I think it pretty much traumatized everyone around us and we’re all concerned, of course, for the family, and they’re obviously traumatized the most," Wheaton resident Steve Nelson said.

Officials encouraged residents to check their home surveillance systems for any information that could lead them to suspects. Police said they are working with investigators in Lombard where a similar incident occurred.

Lombard police said that at 5:40 a.m. Sunday morning three men entered a home in the 400 block of South Highland demanding property and threatening a young girl.

According to officials, a member of the household confronted one of the armed men and began a struggle. Police said that the gun was discharged, striking a resident.

Lombard police said all the three men fled after the gun was discharged and the injured resident is in stable condition.

Wheaton police said that for the first three months of the year, officials received no reports of robberies and 11 burglaries throughout the entire city.

"I live in the neighborhood and stuff like this just doesn’t happen around here," a man from the Wheaton area said.