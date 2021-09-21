Simeon Student Shot, Killed Just Steps From High School, Chicago Police Say

A teen boy was shot and killed near Simeon Vocational High School on Tuesday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

Police say the 15-year-old boy was standing in front of a business in the 8300 block of South Holland Road at approximately 2:41 p.m., just steps from the school, when a person in a black-colored vehicle fired shots at him.

The teen was struck in the chest, and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The boy was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

According to community activist Ja’Mal Green, the teen was a student at Simeon.

The 15 year old has just been pronounced deceased. My heart just breaks everyday. I have an immediate $2,000 for someone who can give information that can lead to an immediate arrest in the next 24 hours!! https://t.co/o9CHNBCQSV — Ja'Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) September 21, 2021

“I’m at the scene in my neighborhood where another teenager has been shot,” Green said. “Just watching his mother panic has me shaking.”

Green offered a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting within the next 24 hours.

Police say there are no suspects in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.