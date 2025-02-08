Significant outages reported on PlayStation Network Friday night

A large amount of users reported outages on the PlayStation Network Friday evening, according to Down Detector.
The online network, which hosts gaming services for the PlayStation 5, saw a vast increase in outages reported at approximately 5:20 p.m.
At 5:49 p.m., Down Detector logged over 68,000 reports of outages, with 78% of the reports related to the user's server connection.
An additional 19% of reports referenced login problems, while 3% of reports were related to the login function.
The cause of the outages was unknown. There was no further information available.
