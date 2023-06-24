Significant NASCAR street race closures begin this weekend

The main bulk of closures for NASCAR's upcoming Chicago street race will start Sunday as preparations ramp up with less than a week until race day.

The first-ever NASCAR street race will get underway July 1, with drivers zooming through a 2.2-mile course that includes sights of many of Chicago's most recognizable landmarks. With the two-day event nearing and much work still to be done, Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications is urging residents to be aware of traffic impacts.

Here's a complete list of the closures set to take place Sunday and in the following days, including race weekend.

Sunday - Beginning at 9 p.m. - Temporary overnight closure of westbound Roosevelt Rd between DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Columbus Dr.

- Temporary overnight closure of westbound Roosevelt Rd between DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Columbus Dr. Sunday - Beginning at 1 a.m. - Closure of Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr. and closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd.

- Closure of Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr. and closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd. Monday – Beginning at 6 a.m. - Closure of Congress Plaza Dr. and lane closures on eastbound Roosevelt Road between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Closure of Congress Plaza Dr. and lane closures on eastbound Roosevelt Road between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Monday - Beginning at 9 p.m. - Temporary overnight multi-lane closure on southbound Lake Shore Dr. between Balbo Dr, and Roosevelt Rd. for track barrier installation. Travel reduced to one lane.

- Temporary overnight multi-lane closure on southbound Lake Shore Dr. between Balbo Dr, and Roosevelt Rd. for track barrier installation. Travel reduced to one lane. *Tuesday - Beginning at 9 p.m. - Temporary overnight multi-lane closures on southbound Lake Shore Dr. between Balbo Dr, and Roosevelt Rd. for track barrier installation. Travel reduced to one lane.

Temporary overnight multi-lane closures on southbound Lake Shore Dr. between Balbo Dr, and Roosevelt Rd. for track barrier installation. Travel reduced to one lane. Wednesday - Beginning at 8 p.m. - Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd., traffic lane closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Van Buren and Jackson Dr. , closure of Jackson Dr. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr., closure of Monroe St. between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Dr., and Columbus Dr. Between Jackson Dr. and Monroe St.

- Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd., traffic lane closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Van Buren and Jackson Dr. closure of Jackson Dr. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr., closure of Monroe St. between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Dr., and Columbus Dr. Between Jackson Dr. and Monroe St. Thursday - Beginning at 8 p.m. - Closure ofnorthbound Michigan Ave. between Balbo Dr. and Jackson Dr,.

Closure ofnorthbound Michigan Ave. between Balbo Dr. and Jackson Dr,. Thursday - Beginning at 10 p.m . - Closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Rd. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr., and traffic lane closure of southbound Michigan Ave. between Balbo Dr, and Jackson Dr., *closure of northbound Indiana Ave. From Roosevelt to 13 th St.

. - Closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Rd. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr., and traffic lane closure of southbound Michigan Ave. between Balbo Dr, and Jackson Dr., *closure of northbound Indiana Ave. From Roosevelt to 13 St. Friday - Beginning at 5 p.m. - Closure of southbound Michigan Ave. between Balbo Dr. and Jackson Dr.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.